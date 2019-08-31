St Johnstone v Kilmarnock
-
- From the section Scottish Premiership
Line-ups
St Johnstone
- 1Clark
- 2Duffy
- 15Kerr
- 23Gordon
- 3Tanser
- 33Kennedy
- 8Davidson
- 26Craig
- 18McCann
- 9Kane
- 17O'Halloran
Substitutes
- 5Vihmann
- 7Wright
- 10Wotherspoon
- 11Swanson
- 12Parish
- 14May
- 22Hendry
Kilmarnock
- 12Branescu
- 2O'Donnell
- 4Bruce
- 26Del Fabro
- 14Hämäläinen
- 15El Makrini
- 8Dicker
- 6Power
- 7McKenzie
- 9Brophy
- 11Millar
Substitutes
- 1MacDonald
- 10Kiltie
- 20Wilson
- 22Millen
- 23Thomas
- 31Cameron
- 48Barlow
- Referee:
- David Munro