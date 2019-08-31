Scottish Premiership
St Johnstone15:00Kilmarnock
Venue: McDiarmid Park, Scotland

St Johnstone v Kilmarnock

Line-ups

St Johnstone

  • 1Clark
  • 2Duffy
  • 15Kerr
  • 23Gordon
  • 3Tanser
  • 33Kennedy
  • 8Davidson
  • 26Craig
  • 18McCann
  • 9Kane
  • 17O'Halloran

Substitutes

  • 5Vihmann
  • 7Wright
  • 10Wotherspoon
  • 11Swanson
  • 12Parish
  • 14May
  • 22Hendry

Kilmarnock

  • 12Branescu
  • 2O'Donnell
  • 4Bruce
  • 26Del Fabro
  • 14Hämäläinen
  • 15El Makrini
  • 8Dicker
  • 6Power
  • 7McKenzie
  • 9Brophy
  • 11Millar

Substitutes

  • 1MacDonald
  • 10Kiltie
  • 20Wilson
  • 22Millen
  • 23Thomas
  • 31Cameron
  • 48Barlow
Referee:
David Munro

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic3300153129
2Rangers33009279
3Livingston31206335
4Ross County31114404
5Aberdeen31113304
6Motherwell311156-14
7Hibernian311148-44
8St Mirren310212-13
9Hamilton310236-33
10St Johnstone3021411-72
11Hearts301236-31
12Kilmarnock301214-31
View full Scottish Premiership table

