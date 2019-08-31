Scottish Premiership
Hearts15:00Hamilton
Venue: Tynecastle Park, Scotland

Heart of Midlothian v Hamilton Academical

Line-ups

Hearts

  • 13Doyle
  • 51Hickey
  • 26Halkett
  • 6Berra
  • 3White
  • 12Whelan
  • 40Irving
  • 41Henderson
  • 8Clare
  • 11Mulraney
  • 9Washington

Substitutes

  • 1Zlamal
  • 14Naismith
  • 19Ikpeazu
  • 22Damour
  • 25Brandon
  • 28Dikamona
  • 77Meshino

Hamilton

  • 1Fon Williams
  • 2McGowan
  • 26Stubbs
  • 5Fjørtoft
  • 24Easton
  • 28Smith
  • 13Gogic
  • 7Collar
  • 10Alston
  • 9Oakley
  • 99Ogboe

Substitutes

  • 14Cunningham
  • 15Hughes
  • 18MacKinnon
  • 20Moyo
  • 21Want
  • 31Southwood
  • 33Mimnaugh
Referee:
Greg Aitken

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic3300153129
2Rangers33009279
3Livingston31206335
4Ross County31114404
5Aberdeen31113304
6Motherwell311156-14
7Hibernian311148-44
8St Mirren310212-13
9Hamilton310236-33
10St Johnstone3021411-72
11Hearts301236-31
12Kilmarnock301214-31
