Heart of Midlothian v Hamilton Academical
Line-ups
Hearts
- 13Doyle
- 51Hickey
- 26Halkett
- 6Berra
- 3White
- 12Whelan
- 40Irving
- 41Henderson
- 8Clare
- 11Mulraney
- 9Washington
Substitutes
- 1Zlamal
- 14Naismith
- 19Ikpeazu
- 22Damour
- 25Brandon
- 28Dikamona
- 77Meshino
Hamilton
- 1Fon Williams
- 2McGowan
- 26Stubbs
- 5Fjørtoft
- 24Easton
- 28Smith
- 13Gogic
- 7Collar
- 10Alston
- 9Oakley
- 99Ogboe
Substitutes
- 14Cunningham
- 15Hughes
- 18MacKinnon
- 20Moyo
- 21Want
- 31Southwood
- 33Mimnaugh
- Referee:
- Greg Aitken