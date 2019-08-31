Scottish Premiership
Livingston15:00St Mirren
Venue: Tony Macaroni Arena, Scotland

Livingston v St Mirren

Line-ups

Livingston

  • 1Stewart
  • 2Devlin
  • 4Lithgow
  • 27Guthrie
  • 21McMillan
  • 6Bartley
  • 16Crawford
  • 11Lawless
  • 19Erskine
  • 20Souda
  • 9Dykes

Substitutes

  • 15Pepe
  • 22Tiffoney
  • 29Savane
  • 30Sarkic
  • 31Stobbs
  • 37Henderson

St Mirren

  • 1Hladky
  • 2McGinn
  • 6MacKenzie
  • 5McLoughlin
  • 3Waters
  • 16Foley
  • 8Flynn
  • 7Magennis
  • 10Andreu
  • 14McAllister
  • 9Obika

Substitutes

  • 11Durmus
  • 15Baird
  • 18Mullen
  • 19Morias
  • 23Djorkaeff
  • 24MacPherson
  • 26Lyness
Referee:
Colin Steven

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic3300153129
2Rangers33009279
3Livingston31206335
4Ross County31114404
5Aberdeen31113304
6Motherwell311156-14
7Hibernian311148-44
8St Mirren310212-13
9Hamilton310236-33
10St Johnstone3021411-72
11Hearts301236-31
12Kilmarnock301214-31
