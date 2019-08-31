Livingston v St Mirren
-
- From the section Scottish Premiership
Line-ups
Livingston
- 1Stewart
- 2Devlin
- 4Lithgow
- 27Guthrie
- 21McMillan
- 6Bartley
- 16Crawford
- 11Lawless
- 19Erskine
- 20Souda
- 9Dykes
Substitutes
- 15Pepe
- 22Tiffoney
- 29Savane
- 30Sarkic
- 31Stobbs
- 37Henderson
St Mirren
- 1Hladky
- 2McGinn
- 6MacKenzie
- 5McLoughlin
- 3Waters
- 16Foley
- 8Flynn
- 7Magennis
- 10Andreu
- 14McAllister
- 9Obika
Substitutes
- 11Durmus
- 15Baird
- 18Mullen
- 19Morias
- 23Djorkaeff
- 24MacPherson
- 26Lyness
- Referee:
- Colin Steven