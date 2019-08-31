Scottish Premiership
Aberdeen15:00Ross County
Venue: Pittodrie Stadium, Scotland

Aberdeen v Ross County

BBC coverage

How to follow:
Updates on BBC Radio Scotland and the BBC Sport website & app

Line-ups

Aberdeen

  • 1Lewis
  • 33Vyner
  • 6Devlin
  • 4Considine
  • 3Leigh
  • 22Ojo
  • 19Ferguson
  • 11Hedges
  • 7Bryson
  • 10McGinn
  • 16Cosgrove

Substitutes

  • 9Main
  • 15Wright
  • 18McLennan
  • 20Cerny
  • 21Gallagher
  • 25Anderson
  • 28Wilson

Ross County

  • 1Laidlaw
  • 18Foster
  • 2Fraser
  • 5Morris
  • 15Watson
  • 14Mullin
  • 11Vigurs
  • 12Grivosti
  • 7Gardyne
  • 9Mckay
  • 27Stewart

Substitutes

  • 19Graham
  • 20Spittal
  • 22Power
  • 23Chalmers
  • 24Paton
  • 25Ruddy
  • 43Reid
Referee:
Nick Walsh

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic3300153129
2Rangers33009279
3Livingston31206335
4Ross County31114404
5Aberdeen31113304
6Motherwell311156-14
7Hibernian311148-44
8St Mirren310212-13
9Hamilton310236-33
10St Johnstone3021411-72
11Hearts301236-31
12Kilmarnock301214-31
View full Scottish Premiership table

Top Stories

Around Scottish sport

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you