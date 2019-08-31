Aberdeen v Ross County
-
- From the section Scottish Premiership
BBC coverage
- How to follow:
- Updates on BBC Radio Scotland and the BBC Sport website & app
Line-ups
Aberdeen
- 1Lewis
- 33Vyner
- 6Devlin
- 4Considine
- 3Leigh
- 22Ojo
- 19Ferguson
- 11Hedges
- 7Bryson
- 10McGinn
- 16Cosgrove
Substitutes
- 9Main
- 15Wright
- 18McLennan
- 20Cerny
- 21Gallagher
- 25Anderson
- 28Wilson
Ross County
- 1Laidlaw
- 18Foster
- 2Fraser
- 5Morris
- 15Watson
- 14Mullin
- 11Vigurs
- 12Grivosti
- 7Gardyne
- 9Mckay
- 27Stewart
Substitutes
- 19Graham
- 20Spittal
- 22Power
- 23Chalmers
- 24Paton
- 25Ruddy
- 43Reid
- Referee:
- Nick Walsh