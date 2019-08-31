Scottish Premiership
Motherwell15:00Hibernian
Venue: Fir Park, Scotland

Motherwell v Hibernian

Line-ups

Motherwell

  • 20Gillespie
  • 4Grimshaw
  • 31Gallagher
  • 5Hartley
  • 3Carroll
  • 19Polworth
  • 6Campbell
  • 22Donnelly
  • 11Seedorf
  • 9Long
  • 17Scott

Substitutes

  • 1Carson
  • 2Tait
  • 14Hylton
  • 15Maguire
  • 16Ilic
  • 18Dunne
  • 44Cole

Hibernian

  • 1Marciano
  • 3Whittaker
  • 4Hanlon
  • 18Jackson
  • 16Stevenson
  • 7Horgan
  • 8Slivka
  • 14Mallan
  • 19Middleton
  • 23Allan
  • 22Kamberi

Substitutes

  • 6Vela
  • 9Doidge
  • 11Newell
  • 20Hallberg
  • 25Porteous
  • 28Maxwell
  • 32Shaw
Referee:
Steven McLean

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic3300153129
2Rangers33009279
3Livingston31206335
4Ross County31114404
5Aberdeen31113304
6Motherwell311156-14
7Hibernian311148-44
8St Mirren310212-13
9Hamilton310236-33
10St Johnstone3021411-72
11Hearts301236-31
12Kilmarnock301214-31
