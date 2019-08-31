Motherwell v Hibernian
-
- From the section Scottish Premiership
BBC coverage
- How to follow:
- Updates on BBC Radio Scotland and the BBC Sport website & app
Line-ups
Motherwell
- 20Gillespie
- 4Grimshaw
- 31Gallagher
- 5Hartley
- 3Carroll
- 19Polworth
- 6Campbell
- 22Donnelly
- 11Seedorf
- 9Long
- 17Scott
Substitutes
- 1Carson
- 2Tait
- 14Hylton
- 15Maguire
- 16Ilic
- 18Dunne
- 44Cole
Hibernian
- 1Marciano
- 3Whittaker
- 4Hanlon
- 18Jackson
- 16Stevenson
- 7Horgan
- 8Slivka
- 14Mallan
- 19Middleton
- 23Allan
- 22Kamberi
Substitutes
- 6Vela
- 9Doidge
- 11Newell
- 20Hallberg
- 25Porteous
- 28Maxwell
- 32Shaw
- Referee:
- Steven McLean