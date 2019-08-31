Crawley Town v Cheltenham Town
-
- From the section League Two
Match report to follow.
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Exeter
|5
|3
|2
|0
|6
|3
|3
|11
|2
|Plymouth
|5
|3
|1
|1
|9
|3
|6
|10
|3
|Forest Green
|5
|3
|1
|1
|5
|3
|2
|10
|4
|Macclesfield
|5
|3
|0
|2
|6
|3
|3
|9
|5
|Newport
|5
|2
|3
|0
|4
|2
|2
|9
|6
|Crewe
|5
|3
|0
|2
|5
|6
|-1
|9
|7
|Grimsby
|5
|2
|2
|1
|10
|6
|4
|8
|8
|Cheltenham
|5
|2
|2
|1
|8
|4
|4
|8
|9
|Bradford
|5
|2
|2
|1
|5
|2
|3
|8
|10
|Swindon
|5
|2
|2
|1
|8
|6
|2
|8
|11
|Cambridge
|5
|2
|2
|1
|6
|5
|1
|8
|12
|Crawley
|5
|2
|1
|2
|9
|8
|1
|7
|13
|Leyton Orient
|5
|2
|1
|2
|6
|8
|-2
|7
|14
|Mansfield
|5
|1
|3
|1
|8
|7
|1
|6
|15
|Salford
|5
|1
|3
|1
|7
|7
|0
|6
|16
|Port Vale
|5
|1
|3
|1
|7
|9
|-2
|6
|17
|Colchester
|5
|1
|2
|2
|5
|6
|-1
|5
|18
|Morecambe
|5
|1
|2
|2
|5
|7
|-2
|5
|19
|Walsall
|5
|1
|2
|2
|2
|5
|-3
|5
|20
|Northampton
|5
|1
|1
|3
|3
|5
|-2
|4
|21
|Carlisle
|5
|1
|1
|3
|6
|10
|-4
|4
|22
|Oldham
|5
|1
|1
|3
|3
|7
|-4
|4
|23
|Stevenage
|5
|0
|2
|3
|0
|4
|-4
|2
|24
|Scunthorpe
|5
|0
|1
|4
|5
|12
|-7
|1