League One
Burton15:00Bristol Rovers
Venue: Pirelli Stadium

Burton Albion v Bristol Rovers

Match report to follow.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ipswich5320114711
2Blackpool532094511
3Wycombe5320106411
4Sunderland532095411
5Coventry532073411
6Fleetwood5311106410
7Lincoln City530210469
8Doncaster42207528
9Shrewsbury52214318
10Peterborough52129637
11Burton52126517
12Bristol Rovers52125507
13Rochdale51315506
14Rotherham32013306
15MK Dons420258-36
16Portsmouth41126604
17Oxford Utd5113610-44
18Tranmere41037703
19Gillingham402246-22
20Wimbledon5014510-51
21Accrington401338-51
22Southend5005414-100
23Bolton4013012-12-11
View full League One table

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you