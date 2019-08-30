Wigan Athletic v Barnsley

Kieffer Moore could be denied a reunion with old club Barnsley as he recovers from a calf injury

Wigan boss Paul Cook has a couple of injury concerns going into Saturday's game, although he is keeping the identities of the doubts a secret.

Ex-Barnsley forward Kieffer Moore could miss out after picking up a calf injury in their defeat by Middlesbrough earlier this month.

Barnsley are expected to be without defender Bambo Diaby and striker Cauley Woodrow for the trip over the Pennines.

Goalkeeper Sami Radlinger is also ruled out having picked up a knee injury.

