Championship
Wigan15:00Barnsley
Venue: DW Stadium

Wigan Athletic v Barnsley

Kieffer Moore
Kieffer Moore could be denied a reunion with old club Barnsley as he recovers from a calf injury
Follow live text coverage from 12:00 BST on Saturday

Wigan boss Paul Cook has a couple of injury concerns going into Saturday's game, although he is keeping the identities of the doubts a secret.

Ex-Barnsley forward Kieffer Moore could miss out after picking up a calf injury in their defeat by Middlesbrough earlier this month.

Barnsley are expected to be without defender Bambo Diaby and striker Cauley Woodrow for the trip over the Pennines.

Goalkeeper Sami Radlinger is also ruled out having picked up a knee injury.

Match stats

  • Wigan have lost just one of their 10 previous Football League encounters with Barnsley (W6 D3 L1), losing 1-4 in May 2016.
  • Barnsley have won just three of their 14 previous matches against Wigan in all competitions (W3 D4 L7).
  • Wigan have lost four straight league games, failing to score in three of those. The Latics last lost five in a row back in December 2016.
  • Barnsley are winless in nine away Championship games, losing the last eight in a row (D1). The Tykes last lost nine consecutive away second tier games in March 1932 (11 games).
  • 21st placed Barnsley have named the youngest average starting XI in the Championship this season (22 years, 337 days).
  • Lee Evans has had a hand in the most shots for Wigan this season, attempting nine and setting up four, with Evans finding the net himself in vs Cardiff on the opening day.

Find out more

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 31st August 2019

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leeds5410102813
2Swansea5410114713
3Charlton532095411
4Bristol City531196310
5Fulham53029459
6Preston530210649
7Sheff Wed53027439
8West Brom52307529
9Nottm Forest52218538
10Millwall522146-28
11Reading52128627
12QPR521278-17
13Blackburn521234-17
14Cardiff521268-27
15Birmingham521247-37
16Derby51316606
17Middlesbrough512256-15
18Luton511389-14
19Brentford511324-24
20Hull511358-34
21Barnsley511349-54
22Wigan5104411-73
23Huddersfield501449-51
24Stoke5014513-81
View full Championship table

