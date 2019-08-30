Championship
Sheff Wed15:00QPR
Venue: Hillsborough

Sheffield Wednesday v Queens Park Rangers

QPR striker Jordan Hugill has scored three goals in his first five league games for the R's
Follow live text coverage from 12:00 BST on Saturday

Sheffield Wednesday caretaker boss Lee Bullen has Keiren Westwood, Tom Lees, Barry Bannan and Steven Fletcher ready to return after making changes for the midweek 1-0 EFL Cup win at Rotherham.

Massimo Luongo may play some part against his old club QPR after making his full Owls debut on Wednesday night.

QPR also made changes for the 2-0 EFL Cup home defeat by Portsmouth.

But Rangers remain without winger Olamide Shodipo due to a knee injury and midfielder Luke Amos.

Tottenham loan man Amos missed the game with a hamstring injury, but boss Mark Warburton says the prognosis is positive and hopes to have him back soon.

Summer signing Lee Wallace is still out, with a hip problem, having not yet made his debut, but Geoff Cameron is closing in on a return after a hamstring injury.

Match facts

  • Sheffield Wednesday have lost each of their last three league matches against Queens Park Rangers, conceding nine goals in total.
  • QPR have not won consecutive away league visits to Hillsborough since February 1996.
  • Wednesday have lost just two of their last 16 home games in the Championship, including four wins in their last five at Hillsborough.
  • QPR boss Mark Warburton is yet to be on the winning side against Wednesday in four attempts. His last defeat, as Nottingham Forest boss in December 2017, was up against Lee Bullen.
  • Rangers have won two of their last three away league games, as many as they had won in their previous 16 on the road.

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leeds5410102813
2Swansea5410114713
3Charlton532095411
4Bristol City531196310
5Fulham53029459
6Preston530210649
7Sheff Wed53027439
8West Brom52307529
9Nottm Forest52218538
10Millwall522146-28
11Reading52128627
12QPR521278-17
13Blackburn521234-17
14Cardiff521268-27
15Birmingham521247-37
16Derby51316606
17Middlesbrough512256-15
18Luton511389-14
19Brentford511324-24
20Hull511358-34
21Barnsley511349-54
22Wigan5104411-73
23Huddersfield501449-51
24Stoke5014513-81
View full Championship table

