Sheffield Wednesday v Queens Park Rangers

QPR striker Jordan Hugill has scored three goals in his first five league games for the R's

Sheffield Wednesday caretaker boss Lee Bullen has Keiren Westwood, Tom Lees, Barry Bannan and Steven Fletcher ready to return after making changes for the midweek 1-0 EFL Cup win at Rotherham.

Massimo Luongo may play some part against his old club QPR after making his full Owls debut on Wednesday night.

QPR also made changes for the 2-0 EFL Cup home defeat by Portsmouth.

But Rangers remain without winger Olamide Shodipo due to a knee injury and midfielder Luke Amos.

Tottenham loan man Amos missed the game with a hamstring injury, but boss Mark Warburton says the prognosis is positive and hopes to have him back soon.

Summer signing Lee Wallace is still out, with a hip problem, having not yet made his debut, but Geoff Cameron is closing in on a return after a hamstring injury.

Match facts