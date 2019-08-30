Sheffield Wednesday v Queens Park Rangers
Sheffield Wednesday caretaker boss Lee Bullen has Keiren Westwood, Tom Lees, Barry Bannan and Steven Fletcher ready to return after making changes for the midweek 1-0 EFL Cup win at Rotherham.
Massimo Luongo may play some part against his old club QPR after making his full Owls debut on Wednesday night.
QPR also made changes for the 2-0 EFL Cup home defeat by Portsmouth.
But Rangers remain without winger Olamide Shodipo due to a knee injury and midfielder Luke Amos.
Tottenham loan man Amos missed the game with a hamstring injury, but boss Mark Warburton says the prognosis is positive and hopes to have him back soon.
Summer signing Lee Wallace is still out, with a hip problem, having not yet made his debut, but Geoff Cameron is closing in on a return after a hamstring injury.
Match facts
- Sheffield Wednesday have lost each of their last three league matches against Queens Park Rangers, conceding nine goals in total.
- QPR have not won consecutive away league visits to Hillsborough since February 1996.
- Wednesday have lost just two of their last 16 home games in the Championship, including four wins in their last five at Hillsborough.
- QPR boss Mark Warburton is yet to be on the winning side against Wednesday in four attempts. His last defeat, as Nottingham Forest boss in December 2017, was up against Lee Bullen.
- Rangers have won two of their last three away league games, as many as they had won in their previous 16 on the road.