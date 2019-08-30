Leeds United v Swansea City

Liam Cooper is set to return to a Leeds defence which has not conceded in their past three Championship matches

Leeds are set to welcome back captain Liam Cooper for their top-of-the-table clash with Swansea after missing the past two weeks with an ankle injury.

Injured duo Luke Ayling and Tyler Roberts are back in training, but are still not ready to return to the side.

The Swans are expected to revert to the side which beat Birmingham last week.

Tom Carroll could make Swansea's squad after his first game in 10 months in the Carabao Cup win over Cambridge, but Nathan Dyer and Aldo Kalulu are doubts.

Both sides have won four and drawn the other of their five Championship games this season, with Leeds top thanks to a marginally better goal difference than second-placed Swansea.

