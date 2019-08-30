Millwall v Hull City
-
- From the section Championship
Millwall winger Jiri Skalak will miss his side's Championship game with Hull City after injuring his ankle and heel in last week's loss at Fulham.
Jed Wallace is likely to replace the Czech Republic international after completing a three-match ban.
Hull midfielder Dan Batty will not travel after injuring his ankle in their Carabao Cup defeat by Preston.
Manager Grant McCann does have captain Eric Lichaj back, with the USA defender recovering from a hamstring injury.
Match facts
- Millwall are winless in three home league games against Hull (W0 D2 L1), though they won an FA Cup tie at the Den last season against the Tigers.
- Hull have only lost one of their last six league games against Millwall (W3 D2 L1), a 1-2 defeat in March 2018 at the KC Stadium.
- Millwall have not scored more than once in any of their last 12 league games, netting seven goals in the process.
- Hull City have won just once in their last 10 league matches, losing on six occasions (D3).
- Millwall have completed fewer passes (693) and averaged less possession (29%) than any other Championship team this term.
- Hull's Kamil Grosicki (30) has had a hand in the most shots in the Championship this season, attempting 19 and setting up 11.