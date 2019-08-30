Nottingham Forest v Preston North End

Joao Carvalho missed much of August after suffering an ankle injury during pre-season

Nottingham Forest's Joao Carvalho could make his first start of the season after he came off the bench to score in Tuesday's Carabao Cup win over Derby.

Reds boss Sabri Lamouchi is likely to make a host of changes for the visit of Preston, with recalls for Michael Dawson and Lewis Grabban expected.

Likewise, Preston boss Alex Neil is set for wholesale changes.

Alan Browne was the only one to start against Hull in the cup after their league win against Sheffield Wednesday.

Tom Barkhuizen and Andrew Hughes will undergo fitness checks before Neil finalises his squad, but former Derby and Leicester striker David Nugent will miss the trip to the City Ground through injury.

Match facts