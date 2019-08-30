Luton Town v Huddersfield Town
Luton will still be without defender Martin Cranie after he failed to recover from a knee injury that has ruled him out of the last two games.
Dan Potts may play after a groin strain but Glen Rea is unlikely to figure.
Huddersfield have no major injury issues, although Kamil Grabara and Terence Kongolo will be monitored after colliding in the loss to Reading.
Fraizer Campbell is pushing for a first start having been on the bench for the last two games after joining the club.
Match facts
- This is the first meeting in any competition between Luton and Huddersfield since the final day of the 2007-08 season in League One, a 1-0 win for the Terriers.
- Luton and Huddersfield have not met in the second-tier since March 1996, with the Terriers winning 1-0.
- Luton Town have scored more goals via set-pieces than any Championship team this season (5), with four of those goals coming from corner situations.
- Since the start of last season, Huddersfield have won fewer league games than any side to have appeared in the top four tiers in both the 2018-19 and 2019-20 campaigns (3 wins).
- Huddersfield have failed to win any of their last 15 matches in league competition (D3 L12), since beating Wolves in February.