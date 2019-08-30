Championship
Luton15:00Huddersfield
Venue: Kenilworth Road

Luton Town v Huddersfield Town

Fraizer Campbell
Fraizer Campbell joined Huddersfield on a free transfer earlier this month after being released by Hull City at the end of last season
Follow live text coverage from 12:00 BST on Saturday

Luton will still be without defender Martin Cranie after he failed to recover from a knee injury that has ruled him out of the last two games.

Dan Potts may play after a groin strain but Glen Rea is unlikely to figure.

Huddersfield have no major injury issues, although Kamil Grabara and Terence Kongolo will be monitored after colliding in the loss to Reading.

Fraizer Campbell is pushing for a first start having been on the bench for the last two games after joining the club.

Match facts

  • This is the first meeting in any competition between Luton and Huddersfield since the final day of the 2007-08 season in League One, a 1-0 win for the Terriers.
  • Luton and Huddersfield have not met in the second-tier since March 1996, with the Terriers winning 1-0.
  • Luton Town have scored more goals via set-pieces than any Championship team this season (5), with four of those goals coming from corner situations.
  • Since the start of last season, Huddersfield have won fewer league games than any side to have appeared in the top four tiers in both the 2018-19 and 2019-20 campaigns (3 wins).
  • Huddersfield have failed to win any of their last 15 matches in league competition (D3 L12), since beating Wolves in February.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leeds5410102813
2Swansea5410114713
3Charlton532095411
4Bristol City531196310
5Fulham53029459
6Preston530210649
7Sheff Wed53027439
8West Brom52307529
9Nottm Forest52218538
10Millwall522146-28
11Reading52128627
12QPR521278-17
13Blackburn521234-17
14Cardiff521268-27
15Birmingham521247-37
16Derby51316606
17Middlesbrough512256-15
18Luton511389-14
19Brentford511324-24
20Hull511358-34
21Barnsley511349-54
22Wigan5104411-73
23Huddersfield501449-51
24Stoke5014513-81
View full Championship table

