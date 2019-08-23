Belgian First Division A
KRC Genk1Anderlecht0

Vincent Kompany injured in Anderlecht's defeat by Genk

Vincent Kompany
Vincent Kompany sat on the sidelines with an ice pack strapped to his leg

Former Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany suffered an injury in Anderlecht's 1-0 defeat by Genk.

The centre-back could be a doubt to play in his testimonial which takes place at Etihad Stadium in three weeks.

Kompany, who joined Anderlecht as player-manager this summer, was treated on the sidelines before strapping an ice pack to his right leg.

He is due to return to Manchester on 11 September to celebrate 11 successful years at City.

On Thursday, Kompany relinquished his managerial duties on match days in order to concentrate on playing and instead took over the captaincy.

But the Belgian side have picked up just two points out of a possible 15 in their first five games - extending their worst start for 21 years.

Tanzanian striker Mbwana Samatta's 55th-minute goal was enough to give Belgian champions Genk their third victory of the season.

Anderlecht's starting XI included Kompany's former Man City teammate Samir Nasri and on-loan centre-back Philippe Sandler.

Line-ups

KRC Genk

  • 28Coucke
  • 2de NorreSubstituted forMaehleat 79'minutes
  • 6Dewaest
  • 33Lucumí
  • 21Uronen
  • 25Berge
  • 8Heynen
  • 7Ito
  • 19PiotrowskiSubstituted forHrosovskyat 72'minutes
  • 11PaintsilSubstituted forNdongalaat 89'minutes
  • 10Samatta

Substitutes

  • 4Wouters
  • 14Nygren
  • 17Hrosovsky
  • 23Hagi
  • 26Vandevoordt
  • 31Maehle
  • 46Cuesta
  • 77Ndongala

Anderlecht

  • 30van Crombrugge
  • 54Sardella
  • 4KompanySubstituted forCobbautat 75'minutes
  • 34SandlerSubstituted forKanaat 68'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 50Dewaele
  • 10Vlap
  • 23Zulj
  • 51Verschaeren
  • 40Amuzu
  • 14Nasri
  • 19ChadliSubstituted forAdzicat 73'minutes

Substitutes

  • 17Adzic
  • 22Cobbaut
  • 24Thelin
  • 33Roef
  • 48Lokonga
  • 49Doku
  • 55Kana
Referee:
Lawrence Visser

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Club Brugge43101111010
2Mechelen431082610
3Standard Liege430111389
4Royal Antwerp430111479
5KRC Genk53028629
6KAA Gent421110467
7KV Kortrijk42119637
8Royal Excel Mouscron421145-17
9KV Oostende420256-16
10SV Zulte Waregem420257-26
11Sporting de Charleroi412156-15
12Sint-Truidense VV4103210-83
13Anderlecht502337-42
14KAS Eupen4022311-82
15Waasland-Beveren4013312-91
16Cercle Brugge4004311-80
View full Belgian First Division A table

