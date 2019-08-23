Football gossip: Neymar, Mustafi, Van Dijk, Sanchez, Dybala, Pjanic

From the section

Real Madrid remain interested but are seeking assurances from Paris Saint-Germain over 27-year-old Brazilian forward Neymar's injury-prone metatarsal. (Marca)

But some reports claim Real Madrid and Barcelona are put off by Neymar's high wage demands. (AS - Spanish)

The father and agent of Arsenal's 27-year-old centre-back Shkodran Mustafi admits he is working on a move away from the club. (Mirror)

Liverpool centre-back Virgil van Dijk, 28, is expected to sign a new contract with the Reds which will double his wages to £250,000 a week. (90min)

Manchester United are hopeful of selling forward Alexis Sanchez, 30, before the European transfer windows closes. (Mirror)

'Pep is so special' Alonso on coaching, Liverpool and Bale

Burnley manager Sean Dyche says winger Dwight McNeil, 19, will outgrow the club at some stage. (Sky Sports)

Real Sociedad are trying to sign Arsenal's Spanish full-back Nacho Monreal, 33. (Mundo Deportivo)

Tottenham may have a chance of signing forward Paulo Dybala, 25, in January if he remains at Juventus. (Football.London)

Juventus are said to be open to the idea of letting Bosnian midfielder Miralem Pjanic, 29, leave the club during the current transfer window. (Calciomercato)

Crystal Palace are negotiating a new deal with Belgian striker Christian Benteke, 28. (Evening Standard)

Bayern Munich are set to replace Renato Sanches, who has joined Lille, with 22-year-old Espanyol midfielder Marc Roca. (L'Equipe)

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane does not expect 32-year-old goalkeeper Keylor Navas to leave the club, despite the Costa Rican being linked with Paris St-Germain. (Marca)