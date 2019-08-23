Tottenham Hotspur Women: Karen Hills and Juan Amoros sign new contracts

Karen Hills and Juan Amoros have worked together since 2011

Head coaches Karen Hills and Juan Amoros have signed new contracts with Women's Super League side Tottenham.

Hills took over at the then South East Regional Premier Division side in 2007, with Amoros joining in 2011.

Spurs won promotion from the Championship last season and will be competing in the top flight for the first time in their history.

The duo will lead the team in their first WSL fixture against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on 8 September.

