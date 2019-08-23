Manchester City Women: England duo Ellen White and Karen Bardsley injured

Media playback is not supported on this device 'Not again!' White 'equaliser' ruled out by VAR

England and Manchester City duo Karen Bardsley and Ellen White face time out after injuries sustained in training with the Women's Super League club.

Goalkeeper Bardsley is expected to return before Christmas after an operation on her hamstring.

Striker White, meanwhile, is set for a "short spell on the sidelines" after requiring knee surgery, say City.

Neither player travelled with the squad to North Carolina for last week's Women's International Champions Cup.

