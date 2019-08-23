Andrew Fisher: Northampton Town sign Blackburn Rovers goalkeeper on loan

From the section

Andrew Fisher came through the youth ranks at Blackburn

Northampton Town have signed goalkeeper Andrew Fisher on loan from Championship side Blackburn Rovers until January.

Fisher, 21, has only made three first-team appearances for Rovers, but signed a three-year contract in 2018.

"I am a big believer in competition for the goalkeeping position," Cobblers boss Keith Curle told the club website.

"We planned to have that this season with Steve Arnold and David Cornell, but with Steve sidelined through injury I felt we needed to strengthen."

