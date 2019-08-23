England women friendlies to be shown live on BBC TV

Media playback is not supported on this device Neville 'working hard to find extra 5%'

BBC TV will show live coverage of England women's friendly internationals against Belgium and Norway.

The Lionesses, who reached the World Cup semi-finals in France this summer, are travelling to Leuven on 29 August and Bergen on 3 September.

Both games will be shown live on BBC Two and on the iPlayer from 18:15 BST and 16:45 BST respectively.

England will play their first match at Wembley since the World Cup when they take on Germany on 9 November.

A record-breaking 28.1m people watched BBC coverage of the Women's World Cup on television and online this summer.

England's semi-final defeat by eventual champions USA attracted the highest live TV audience of 2019 so far with 11.7 million.

Manager Phil Neville has named a squad which includes four debutants for upcoming friendlies in August and September.

