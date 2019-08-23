Rico Henry: Brentford left-back signs new four-year deal
Brentford left-back Rico Henry has signed a new four-year contract to extend his stay until 2023.
Henry, 22, joined the Bees in 2016 from Walsall Academy and has represented England at Under-19 and U20 level.
It is the latest boost for the Bees after the arrival of Greece striker Nikos Karelis on Thursday.
Head coach Thomas Frank said: "Rico can be the best full-back or wing-back in the league and I look forward to seeing what he has to come."