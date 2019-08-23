Zak Rudden: Plymouth Argyle sign Rangers striker on loan

From the section

Zak Rudden scored against Plymouth boss Ryan Lowe's Bury side in a pre-season friendly in July 2018

Plymouth Argyle have signed Rangers striker Zak Rudden on a six-month loan deal.

The 19-year-old Scotland Under-19 international is yet to make his full debut for Steven Gerrard's side.

He spent last season on loan with Scottish Championship side Falkirk, scoring 12 goals in 31 league appearances.

He could make his debut for the Pilgrims in Saturday's game against Walsall.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.