Swansea City: Boss Steve Cooper sees room for improvement

Swansea's latest win came at Loftus Road, the scene of their biggest Championship defeat last season

Steve Cooper believes there is more to come from Swansea City despite their flying start to the season.

Swansea have enjoyed their best opening to a league campaign since 1978-79.

Their form is all the more impressive given the summer exits of Dan James and Oli McBurnie, but Cooper sees room for improvement from his side who have earned ten points from their opening four matches in the Championship.

"That has to be our mentality - how do we get better?" Cooper said.

"We're happy with how we're playing but there are lots of areas where we feel can do better for longer periods.

"We haven't played brilliantly in the first half of the two home games. That's credit to the opposition as well, but we have to overcome that. That's definitely a challenge for us.

"I would like to keep more clean sheets, there's no doubt about that, and there will always be challenges in individual games we have to cope with."

Forwards Andre Ayew and Borja have been influential in the early stages of the season.

Both players have been linked with moves away in recent weeks but Swansea believe they will be at the club beyond the summer transfer window.

"They have had a big impact," Cooper said.

"They are good players, they are happy, they are motivated and they are working hard. Long may it continue."