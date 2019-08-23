Cardiff City: Neil Warnock plays down Joe Ledley links

Joe Ledley spent six seasons playing for home town club Cardiff City at the start of his career

Cardiff boss Neil Warnock has played down speculation Wales midfielder Joe Ledley could return to the club.

Ledley, 32, made over 250 appearances for the Bluebirds before joining Celtic in 2010.

But he has been without a club since he was released by Derby in January and has recently been training with Cypriot club Pafos.

"I think Joe has been mentioned a few times over the last couple of years," Warnock said.

"I think Joe is a super guy, really did well for me at Crystal Palace, but I've not made any enquiries for Joe at the minute."

Although the summer transfer window for Premier League and Championship clubs has closed, teams are still able to sign unattached players such as Ledley.

Warnock has had success with free agents in the past, with centre-back Sol Bamba and winger Junior Hoilett playing important roles in their promotion to the Premier League in 2018 following their arrivals on free transfers the previous season.

Now the 70-year-old manager might have to dip back into the market after a hamstring injury to new signing Marlon Pack left Cardiff short of options in midfield.

"I think we're going to have to see because we've got not just Blackburn but Fulham, who are probably the best team in the league, so we've got two tough games now," Warnock added.

"Then we've got the two-week [international] break and then we've got to see. We've got to weigh it up after another couple of games."