Ben Coker: Lincoln City sign ex-Southend defender who is recovering from knee surgery

Lincoln City have signed former Southend defender Ben Coker, who is continuing his recovery from a serious knee injury.

The 30-year-old, whose return to fitness following surgery has been the subject of a BBC Sport documentary, was released by Southend in May.

The Imps say Coker is "now well on the road to recovery".

"I can't wait to get back out on the grass and show the fans what I'm capable of," Coker said.

The former Colchester defender spent six years with Southend, making more than 200 appearances for the club before injury curtailed his time at Roots Hall.

The length of Coker's deal with Lincoln has not been disclosed.

