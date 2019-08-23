Jamie Devitt joins Bradford City on loan - two months after Blackpool move

Jamie Devitt
Jamie Devitt made seven league appearances during a previous spell at Bradford

Jamie Devitt has signed for Bradford on a season-long loan from Blackpool - two months after joining the Seasiders.

The 29-year-old midfielder, who was on loan at Bradford in 2011, signed a two-year contract with Blackpool in June after leaving Carlisle United.

However, Simon Grayson has since taken over as manager at Bloomfield Road and has not selected him.

"This is a fresh start and I cannot wait to get going," Devitt told Bradford's website.

Bantams boss Gary Bowyer said: "There were several clubs interested in Jamie but he expressed a desire to come and play here."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you