Jamie Devitt joins Bradford City on loan - two months after Blackpool move

Jamie Devitt made seven league appearances during a previous spell at Bradford

Jamie Devitt has signed for Bradford on a season-long loan from Blackpool - two months after joining the Seasiders.

The 29-year-old midfielder, who was on loan at Bradford in 2011, signed a two-year contract with Blackpool in June after leaving Carlisle United.

However, Simon Grayson has since taken over as manager at Bloomfield Road and has not selected him.

"This is a fresh start and I cannot wait to get going," Devitt told Bradford's website.

Bantams boss Gary Bowyer said: "There were several clubs interested in Jamie but he expressed a desire to come and play here."

