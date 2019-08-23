Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: Stop online spread of hate, says Man Utd manager

Paul Pogba missed a penalty in last Monday's 1-1 draw at Wolves

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says social media companies have to stop the spread of hate, after his midfielder Paul Pogba received racist abuse online last week.

The Frenchman became the third player in a week to be racially abused on the platforms following a penalty miss against Wolves.

"Paul is a strong character - it makes him stronger," said the Norwegian.

"We have to do something about it and authorities have to do something."

Solskjaer is the latest figure from the club calling for stronger action, following defender Harry Maguire and striker Marcus Rashford. Former defender Phil Neville also suggested that players quit social media in protest.

"Social media is a place where Harry [Maguire] said people hide behind fake identities - it's not down to me to change it," added Solskjaer, who also said players would not be banned from using social media.

Last week, Chelsea condemned "abhorrent posts" aimed at Tammy Abraham after his decisive penalty miss in the Super Cup against Liverpool. Then on Sunday, Reading striker Yakou Meite called out racist abuse sent to him on social media after he had a spot-kick saved.

Earlier this week, Twitter stated it would meet United representatives and anti-abuse campaigners Kick It Out.

