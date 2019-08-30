Dundee United v Dundee
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Dundee Utd
|3
|3
|0
|0
|8
|2
|6
|9
|2
|Morton
|3
|2
|0
|1
|9
|7
|2
|6
|3
|Ayr
|3
|2
|0
|1
|5
|3
|2
|6
|4
|Dundee
|3
|1
|2
|0
|3
|2
|1
|5
|5
|Arbroath
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|0
|4
|6
|Inverness CT
|3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|5
|-2
|4
|7
|Queen of Sth
|3
|0
|2
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|2
|8
|Dunfermline
|3
|0
|2
|1
|3
|5
|-2
|2
|9
|Partick Thistle
|3
|0
|1
|2
|4
|6
|-2
|1
|10
|Alloa
|3
|0
|1
|2
|2
|6
|-4
|1
