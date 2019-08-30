Scottish Championship
Dundee Utd19:45Dundee
Venue: Tannadice Park

Dundee United v Dundee

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dundee Utd33008269
2Morton32019726
3Ayr32015326
4Dundee31203215
5Arbroath31112204
6Inverness CT311135-24
7Queen of Sth302112-12
8Dunfermline302135-22
9Partick Thistle301246-21
10Alloa301226-41
View full Scottish Championship table

