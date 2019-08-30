Scottish Championship
Inverness CT19:05Morton
Venue: Caledonian Stadium, Inverness, Scotland

Inverness CT v Greenock Morton

Watch live and follow live text updates on the BBC Sport website

Line-ups

Inverness CT

  • 1Ridgers
  • 2Rooney
  • 5Donaldson
  • 6McCart
  • 3Tremarco
  • 11Walsh
  • 14Vincent
  • 8Carson
  • 10Doran Cogan
  • 7Keatings
  • 9White

Substitutes

  • 4Welsh
  • 12McHattie
  • 17Storey
  • 18Todorov
  • 21MacKay
  • 24Trafford
  • 28MacGregor

Morton

  • 20Rogers
  • 8McAlister
  • 4McLean
  • 6Jacobs
  • 3Welsh
  • 29Colville
  • 19Cadden
  • 7Millar
  • 16Strapp
  • 10Nesbitt
  • 11McHugh

Substitutes

  • 1Ramsbottom
  • 5Grant
  • 9Muirhead
  • 12Orsi
  • 14Salkeld
  • 18Blues
  • 21Sutton
Referee:
Alan Newlands

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dundee Utd33008269
2Morton32019726
3Ayr32015326
4Dundee31203215
5Arbroath31112204
6Inverness CT311135-24
7Queen of Sth302112-12
8Dunfermline302135-22
9Partick Thistle301246-21
10Alloa301226-41
View full Scottish Championship table

Top Stories

Around Scottish sport

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you