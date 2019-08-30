Championship
Cardiff19:45Fulham
Venue: Cardiff City Stadium

Cardiff City v Fulham (Fri)

Harry Arter
Bournemouth loanee Harry Arter had a spell on-loan with Cardiff last term
Follow live text coverage from 19:15 BST

Cardiff remain without injured keeper Neil Etheridge (hamstring), so Alex Smithies is likely to return in goal after Joe Day's Carabao Cup appearance.

Winger Nathaniel Mendez-Laing could also be absent for Friday's visit of Fulham with an unspecific knock.

On-loan striker Bobby Reid will be unavailable for the Londoners against his parent club the Bluebirds.

Midfielder Harry Arter could face his former team, but defender Denis Odoi is still a doubt with a knee problem.

Match facts

  • The past two league meetings with Cardiff and Fulham at the Cardiff City Stadium have ended 4-2 - Fulham won in December 2017 and Cardiff won in October 2018 by that scoreline.
  • Fulham are looking to secure consecutive league wins over Cardiff for the first time since November 1996.
  • Cardiff have lost just once in their past 12 Championship home games, winning 10 in the process (D1 L1).
  • Fulham have won nine of their past 14 away games in the Championship (excluding play-offs), losing just twice (D3).
  • Cardiff manager Neil Warnock has won seven of his 10 home Football League matches against Fulham (W7 D2 L1).
  • Fulham's Aleksandar Mitrovic has failed to score in his four league appearances against Cardiff, although he has provided two assists in those games.

Find out more

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Friday 30th August 2019

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leeds5410102813
2Swansea5410114713
3Charlton532095411
4Bristol City531196310
5Fulham53029459
6Preston530210649
7Sheff Wed53027439
8West Brom52307529
9Nottm Forest52218538
10Millwall522146-28
11Reading52128627
12QPR521278-17
13Blackburn521234-17
14Cardiff521268-27
15Birmingham521247-37
16Derby51316606
17Middlesbrough512256-15
18Luton511389-14
19Brentford511324-24
20Hull511358-34
21Barnsley511349-54
22Wigan5104411-73
23Huddersfield501449-51
24Stoke5014513-81
View full Championship table

