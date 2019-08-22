James Lawrence: Anderlecht defender joins Bundesliga 2 side St Pauli

From the section

James Lawrence has been recruited by FC St Pauli to cover for injured captain Christopher Avevor

Wales defender James Lawrence has left Anderlecht to join Bundesliga 2 club St Pauli on a loan deal until the end of the 2019-20 season.

The 27-year-old has not played for the Belgian club this season.

Lawrence's move comes after Anderlecht's difficult start to the season under new manager Vincent Kompany.

Welshman Simon Davies has taken over the matchday duties after Kompany relinquished them.