Nikos Karelis: Brentford sign Greece international striker

Nikos Karelis has scored three goals in 19 games for Greece

Brentford have signed Greece international striker Nikos Karelis on a one-year deal.

The 27-year-old was a free agent after leaving Belgian side Genk earlier in the summer.

"Nikos is a player that will reinforce our options in attacking areas," boss Thomas Frank told the club website.

"He is fit now and while he may take a while to be 100% ready to start in the Championship, I know he will have an impact."

