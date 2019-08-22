Nikos Karelis: Brentford sign Greece international striker
Brentford have signed Greece international striker Nikos Karelis on a one-year deal.
The 27-year-old was a free agent after leaving Belgian side Genk earlier in the summer.
"Nikos is a player that will reinforce our options in attacking areas," boss Thomas Frank told the club website.
"He is fit now and while he may take a while to be 100% ready to start in the Championship, I know he will have an impact."
