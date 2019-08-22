Lee Cattermole: Former Sunderland midfielder joins VVV Venlo

Lee Cattermole
Cattermole has been shown 123 yellow cards during his career

Former Sunderland midfielder Lee Cattermole has signed a one-year contract with Dutch side VVV Venlo.

Cattermole, 31, had been on trial at the top-flight club after a 10-year association with the Black Cats.

Cattermole has also played for Middlesbrough and Wigan Athletic in the Premier League.

"He brings with him a whole lot of football experience and knowledge of the football world," said VVV Venlo technical director Stan Valckx.

Cattermole, a veteran of 271 Premier League appearances, added: "With my experience I can contribute to the development of this young team."

VVV Venlo sit 12th in the 18-team Dutch Eredivisie table with one win from three games. Their next match is away at fourth-placed Utrecht on Sunday (13:30 BST).

Known for his tough tackling, Cattermole has been shown 123 yellow cards during his career.

