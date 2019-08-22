Lee Cattermole: Former Sunderland midfielder joins VVV Venlo
Former Sunderland midfielder Lee Cattermole has signed a one-year contract with Dutch side VVV Venlo.
Cattermole, 31, had been on trial at the top-flight club after a 10-year association with the Black Cats.
Cattermole has also played for Middlesbrough and Wigan Athletic in the Premier League.
"He brings with him a whole lot of football experience and knowledge of the football world," said VVV Venlo technical director Stan Valckx.
Cattermole, a veteran of 271 Premier League appearances, added: "With my experience I can contribute to the development of this young team."
VVV Venlo sit 12th in the 18-team Dutch Eredivisie table with one win from three games. Their next match is away at fourth-placed Utrecht on Sunday (13:30 BST).
Known for his tough tackling, Cattermole has been shown 123 yellow cards during his career.