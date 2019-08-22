Glenn Loovens: Sunderland defender leaves by mutual consent

Glenn Loovens
Glenn Loovens' last competitive appearance for Sunderland was in December

Sunderland defender Glenn Loovens has left the club by mutual consent.

The 35-year-old Dutchman joined the Black Cats in July 2018 and made 11 league appearances for the club.

However, the ex-Celtic and Sheffield Wednesday man has not featured for the club since being sent off in the 3-1 defeat by Portsmouth in December.

"Sunderland is a special club and I would like to wish them all the best for the rest of the season and beyond," he told the club website.

Find out more

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you