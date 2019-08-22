Glenn Loovens: Sunderland defender leaves by mutual consent

Glenn Loovens' last competitive appearance for Sunderland was in December

Sunderland defender Glenn Loovens has left the club by mutual consent.

The 35-year-old Dutchman joined the Black Cats in July 2018 and made 11 league appearances for the club.

However, the ex-Celtic and Sheffield Wednesday man has not featured for the club since being sent off in the 3-1 defeat by Portsmouth in December.

"Sunderland is a special club and I would like to wish them all the best for the rest of the season and beyond," he told the club website.