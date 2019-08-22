Matt Penney: Sheffield Wednesday defender joins German side St Pauli on loan

Matt Penney
Matt Penney will be reunited with former Sheffield Wednesday boss Jos Luhukay

Sheffield Wednesday defender Matt Penney has joined German side St Pauli on a season-long loan deal.

The 21-year-old full-back made 17 appearances for the Championship side last season but has not featured this campaign.

The Bundesliga 2 side are managed by former Wednesday boss Jos Luhukay.

"I've heard a lot about St Pauli, its fans and the great atmosphere, and I cannot wait to join the team," Penney told the club website.

