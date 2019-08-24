Ferrie Bodde: Ex-midfielder dreams of Swansea City return

Ferrie Bodde, who joined Swansea City for just £50,000 in 2007, has been back in Wales this week

Former Swansea City midfielder Ferrie Bodde wants to the follow the lead of mentor Roberto Martinez by coaching in British football.

Bodde, 37, saw his playing career ruined by a succession of knee injuries.

But the Dutchman is regarded as cult hero at Swansea - and his dream is to return to the club.

"Swansea is the club I know," Bodde told BBC Sport Wales.

"I know the philosophy of the club - it has never changed.

"I think I can be a part of it, but you never know when a job is becoming free and if I am the person they want. We will see what happens."

Bodde spent the first seven years of his senior career with Dutch club ADO Den Haag before joining Swansea, who were then managed by Martinez, in 2007.

He helped the Swans to a record-breaking League One title triumph in his first season at the club, then starred in his early days in the Championship before suffering a cruciate ligament injury in November 2008.

He made various failed comeback attempts before leaving the club in 2012.

"I didn't play as many games as I wanted to of course, but I have good memories," Bodde added.

Ferrie Bodde memorably scored from 45 yards against Preston North End in 2008

"We didn't have a training ground or any facilities or good clothes when I joined Swansea, but I didn't care.

"The club gave me so much good feeling. They made me feel welcome and they took care of me.

"If they take care of you, you can pay it back as a football player.

"That was key. They made me feel special. I think this is the most important thing in any relationship."

Bodde was a huge favourite with Swansea's fans thanks to his eye for a spectacular goal or a game-changing pass combined with his combative approach.

"I think maybe the fans liked me because I always did something different. If everybody goes left, I go right," Bodde said.

"Sometimes they were mad at me - like when I got sent off for a headbutt against Doncaster. But then a few days later when I came back, I made some passes that they never see.

"Of course I was disappointed for a long time that I didn't get a chance to play in the Premier League, but I am happy that I was part of getting Swansea there."

Bodde's knee problems paled into insignificance in 2014 when, at the age of 31, he was placed in an induced coma as he fought pneumonia.

Bodde was happy just to be alive at the time, but is feeling strong now as he eyes a return to British football.

Ferrie Bodde's injury woes began when he was stretchered off during a game against Birmingham in November 2008

"I am good - I have a lot of energy," said Bodde.

"I wake up at six in the morning. I go for a walk, drink a coffee and go to bed at 10 at night. I am really looking to take care of my body."

Since retiring as a player, Bodde has managed in the Dutch fourth tier and spent time coaching in the academy at Den Haag.

"I have done a lot of coaching in the last couple of years," he said.

"I also advised some players about clubs and clubs about players - League One and League Two players - but my heart is with coaching.

"I am a mixture of all the coaches I have worked with. I am still in touch with Roberto Martinez. If I want to know something I call him and say hey, how do you do this or that? I have a really good people mentoring me.

"Now I am looking to come back to the UK and hopefully that will be in Swansea. I think I can help teams win games by playing attractive, attacking football."

Currently on holiday in Swansea, Bodde explains that a permanent return to Wales has been on the agenda for some time.

"I did a big interview in Holland after my coma and they asked me where I saw myself in 10 years," he said.

"I said I saw myself in the Liberty Stadium in Swansea. I have another five years to make it happen - you never know."