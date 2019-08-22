London girl who featured in Roma missing child campaign found safe and well

A girl from London who featured in a missing child social media campaign launched by Serie A club Roma has been found safe and well.

In July, Roma announced they would include photographs of missing children in their new signing posts.

When they signed Turkish defender Mert Cetin on a five-year deal from Genclerbirligi, Roma included a picture of a missing teenage girl from London.

On Thursday, Roma said the girl had been found safe and well.

The three-time Serie A winners have partnered with missing child charities the US-based National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) and Telefono Azzurro for the summer initiative.

It is inspired by rock band Soul Asylum's music video for their 1992 song Runaway Train, which highlighted the faces and names of missing children, and similar to those printed on millions of milk cartons in the USA during the 1980s and 90s.

At the time of the launch, Paul Rogers, head of strategy at Roma, said: "We want to use the viral nature of social media transfer announcements to help raise awareness for missing children."