Aberdeen fans vote on names of pitches at new training ground

Aberdeen fans are being asked to pick six of the best for their new training facility at Kingsford.

In October, the Scottish Premiership will throw open the doors to their new £12m training and community campus.

The six training pitches will be named after players in the club's hall of fame, with fans voting on who they want.

Goalkeeper Bobby Clark is excluded from the vote because the youth academy will already be named in his honour, leaving 25 names to pick from.

The poll includes defensive duo Willie Miller and Alex McLeish, Scotland's most-capped goalkeeper Jim Leighton, and John Hewitt, the scorer of the winner against Real Madrid in the 1983 European Cup Winners Cup final.

It also includes more recent names such as Eoin Jess, and legends from the club's early days such as Donald Colman, who was credited with inventing the dugout.

The first stage of the two-phase project which features the new stadium at Kingsford will be named Cormack Park, which the club said it is in recognition of vice chairman Dave Cormack's contributions to the project.

Phase two, which will be a 20,000 capacity stadium, is due to open in time for the 2022/23 season.

