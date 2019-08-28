Fraser Fyvie: Former FA & Scottish Cup winner on life at Cove Rangers

Fraser Fyvie was Dundee United's captain last season

"People have said to me 'you're on your last legs'. Well, yeah, I am. If I do my knee again, I'll be done, I'll be finished."

At the age of just 26, Fraser Fyvie has endured enough challenges and setbacks most footballers would not have to face in their entire career.

Since becoming Aberdeen's youngest ever player at the age of 16 years in 2009 - a record recently broken by Dean Campbell - he has suffered two cruciate ligament injuries and missed what he estimates is "roughly three years" of football through injury.

His turbulent career has yielded success, though - his honours include an FA Cup with Roberto Martinez's Wigan, as well as a Scottish Cup and Championship medal with Hibernian.

Now at Cove Rangers in the bottom tier of Scottish football, Fyvie has fallen in love with football again.

"I've thought about never playing again," he tells BBC Scotland. "I've thought about what happens if my knee goes again, but you've got to be more positive than that. I've changed my own mindset.

"I've looked at a lot of mental health videos that can help you turn your negative mind into a positive. Nobody's going to give you anything, you know? You need to sometimes just fight back a little.

"As recently as 20 years ago, I would have been finished. I've been very fortunate that operations have got me back and playing and I'm grateful to still be playing football, to be walking every day."

'I'm happy for the first time in years'

Signing a short-term deal with League Two newcomers Cove may have raised some eyebrows just months after he was captain of Championship side Dundee United.

But it is clear from Fyvie's demeanour that he is in a good place professionally and personally. Playing his football in the same city as his family - especially with another baby on the way - has been reinvigorating for the midfielder.

"People forget you've got a life outside football sometimes and I think some managers forget that as well," he says, "But I'm really happy with my life at the minute, for the first time in years.

"I played with a lot of the boys here when I was young. You start to realise what you enjoy and appreciate in life. There's a lot more to life than football - but the problem is I absolutely love the game now."

It's a problem because of Fyvie's injuries, but he has far from given up on a return to the top.

Although Cove are undoubtedly on the rise, they remain a part-time club, and full-time football is something Fyvie still hopes to return to.

"I'm essentially in my prime. There's no doubt in my mind that I've still got the same ability," he says.

"I'd love to get back to full-time football. I'd love to play in the Scottish Premiership again. Obviously the English Premier League would be great - I don't know if I'll get there now, it might be a bit late.

"But if you don't dream then you'll never get anywhere."