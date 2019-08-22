St Johnstone: Zander Clark says side need to cut out errors

St Johnstone came from 2-0 down to draw with Livingston in their last game

St Johnstone "need to cut out the errors" they have made at the start of the term, says goalkeeper Zander Clark.

The Perth side fought back from two goals down to earn a point against Livingston in their last Scottish Premiership fixture, but failed to qualify from their League Cup group.

They opened their league campaign with a 7-0 defeat at Celtic Park.

"That game is certainly the worst that I've felt - I'm sure some of the other boys were the same," Clark said.

"It can sort of play in the back of your mind. When you go into the next game and find yourself 2-0 down you can be low on confidence.

"But the manager said what he had to at half-time, the boys knew we had to up our game and we did that and managed to get the point on the board - now we want to try and get that first win."

St Johnstone are unbeaten at Easter Road in league fixtures since 2012, and manager Tommy Wright hopes that record can continue past this weekend.

"They'll probably not be happy with the number of goals they've conceded recently as well, so it could be an end-to-end game and hopefully we'll come out on top" he said.

"There's no doubt they'll be favourites, but we had a great result there last season and have done well there in recent seasons. Our performance needs to be better and we know that."