Junior Morias: Northampton striker joins St Mirren on two-year contract

St Mirren are "very lucky" to have Junior Morias, says manager Jim Goodwin, after the striker arrived on a two-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

Morias, 24, joins from English League Two side Northampton Town, where he was a team-mate of Sam Foley, who signed for St Mirren three weeks ago.

Jamaican forward Morias scored six times in 25 games for Northampton after 18 months at Peterborough United.

"He's a very good footballer, and physically very strong," Goodwin said.

"He's good with his back to goal, links the game up and has a turn of pace, as well which is important in the modern game."

Morias began his career at Wycombe Wanderers, moving on to non-league sides Boreham Wood and St Albans City before a switch to League One Peterborough, where he netted 11 goals in 51 appearances.

The striker, Goodwin's 10th signing, is ready to "put in the work" at St Mirren.

"I had a good conversation with the manager and I know what he wants to achieve and it matches what I want to do," Morias said.

"I spoke to Sam Foley and I asked him about everything I needed to know. He said there were a great bunch of lads here, good staff and it was all positive."