Footballers who are fans: Oli McBurnie enjoys a night at QPR

A fan captures comedian Elis James (right) spotting Oli McBurnie

He might be a Blade now, but Oli McBurnie still has love for his former club Swansea City, as he watched their 3-1 win at QPR on Wednesday night from the away end.

Comedian Elis James certainly seemed to enjoy watching the game in the company of the £20m Premier League striker.

But Sheffield United's McBurnie is far from the only footballer to watch club or international games with fans.

We take a look at the players and football personalities who share a true bond with supporters.

McBurnie enjoys a Swansong

Oli McBurnie was Swansea's top scorer last season

Only a few weeks after leaving Liberty Stadium, Sheffield United and Scotland forward McBurnie was a surprise visitor to Loftus Road as his former club Swansea - who he only left on 2 August - produced a fine performance to win 3-1 at QPR.

You can't say he doesn't look the part!

A Kop idol mixes it with Wolves

Trent Alexander-Arnold came through the Liverpool academy

Trent Alexander-Arnold was a Liverpool fan before he was a player and, when he is injured, you can take the boy out of the team, but not the team out of the boy.

Fans were no doubt thrilled to see him in the away end for the Reds' Premier League clash with Wolves in December 2018, which Liverpool won 2-0.

Liverpool captain watches boyhood club

Jordan Henderson signed for Liverpool from Sunderland

He's Liverpool's captain, a key player for England and a Premier League star, but Jordan Henderson is still a Sunderland fan at heart.

A product of the Black Cats' academy, Henderson joined Liverpool in 2011 but never forgot his roots and in 2014 was at Wembley to watch his former side lose the League Cup final 3-1 against Manchester City.

Carrick leads the chants at Turf Moor

Michael Carrick, leader on the pitch, in the dugout and on the terraces!

The ex-Manchester United and England midfielder used a long injury lay-off to hone his chanting skills in the away end as the Red Devils won 1-0 at Burnley.

McNaughton forever a Bluebird

Kevin McNaughton was awarded a testimonial by Cardiff City

Kevin McNaughton's long Cardiff career was over when the then-Wigan defender was introduced to supporters before a 0-0 draw with Bristol City in December 2015.

A club legend after nine years with the Bluebirds, McNaughton cheered on his former side from the Canton Stand at Cardiff City Stadium.

Wilson loves watching football

Harry Wilson (second right) has joined Bournemouth on a season-long loan

When he did not make the Wales squad for Euro 2016, Harry Wilson did what the rest of the country did: he got himself a plane ticket to France and joined the 'Red Wall' in supporting Chris Coleman's side.

The Wales winger used a period last season when he was injured to pop back home to watch his old club Corwen - who he is still a big supporter of - play CPD Pwllheli.

Maguire followed England to France

Two years before playing a key role in the England side that reached the semi-finals of the World Cup, Maguire - and his mates - went to France to support the Three Lions at Euro 2016.

Perhaps he can now follow in Carrick's footsteps and become the next Manchester United terrace idol.

The ref who loves Tranmere

Ask most casual football fans about Tranmere's League Two promotion last season and chances are they will talk about a famous fan coming to the fore, rather than their Wembley win over Newport County.

Wirral referee Mike Dean made headlines from the terraces as Rovers knocked Forest Green out of the play-offs at the semi-final stage. Let's be fair, he loved it!