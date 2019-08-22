Victor Wanyama: Tottenham in talks with Club Bruges
Tottenham are in talks with Belgian side Club Bruges over the transfer of midfielder Victor Wanyama.
The 28-year-old Kenyan, who joined Spurs from Southampton in 2016 for £11m, could move to the Jupiler Pro League leaders for an initial £9m.
Club Bruges paid £6.4m for former Liverpool goalkeeper Simon Mignolet earlier this month.
Wanyama has seen his first-team chances diminish after Harry Winks' return from injury at the start of last season.
He has also faced extra competition in midfield since the signing of Tanguy Ndombele for a club record £53.8m.
Defensive midfielder Wanyama is yet to play this campaign and made 13 Premier League appearances last term.
He played 18 and 36 times in the two previous top-flight seasons.