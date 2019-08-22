Janni Arnth: Arsenal Women defender to join Fiorentina

Janni Arnth helped Arsenal win their first WSL title since 2012

Arsenal Women defender Janni Arnth has left the Women's Super League champions to sign for Italian side Fiorentina.

The Denmark international, 32, joined Arsenal in November from Swedish club Linkopings, making 10 appearances for Joe Montenurro's side.

Arnth scored on her WSL debut and played in Arsenal's League Cup final defeat by Manchester City.

She could face Arsenal as early as next month, with the London club to play Fiorentina in the Champions League.

