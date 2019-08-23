Irish Premiership: Crusaders now reaping benefits of full-time training - Coates

Colin Coates captained Crusaders to Irish Cup and County Antrim Shield success last season

Irish Premiership Date: Saturday, 10 August

Crusaders captain Colin Coates says the club are starting to reap the benefits of many of their squad training full-time as they bid to regain their title.

The 2017-18 champions were fourth in the league last season despite several first-team players and manager Stephen Baxter moving to full-time contracts.

"It was always going to be a learning curve for everyone and would take time to bed in at the club," said Coates.

"To go from training two or three times a week to five or six was a big jump."

"We saw the adverse effects of full-time training early last season as it was a big change for players who for nine or 10 years had been used to training two or three nights a week," the Crues skipper continued.

"It took some of the boys a bit of time to get used to that and the bodies were tired at times. Maybe we weren't as fresh as we would have liked to have been for the games on a Saturday.

"Hopefully this year we start to see the benefits of that - a lot of the boys are more into strength and conditioning and looking after their bodies and we are seeing the effects of that already in the first few weeks.

"It's a matter of looking at that and keeping the players as fresh as possible."

The north Belfast club endured a difficult start to the defence of their Premiership crown last term but have won all three of their opening top-flight matches of the new campaign in convincing fashion to lie top of the table.

"Last season we left ourselves far too much to do and by the time we got our form together in the second half of the season it was too late.

"We had too much ground to make up so we knew how important it is to get a good start this time. It's good to win your first three games but there are a lot of evenly matched teams this season. It's going to be difficult to put a run of five or six wins together.

"We've been there or thereabouts near the top of the table in recent years so there is an expectation that we should be challenging for the title every single year. Hopefully this year we can bounce back from the disappointment of last year and mount a serious challenge."

Jamie McGonigle was introduced as a substitute during the north Belfast derby last Saturday

McGonigle offers 'something different'

The signing of striker Jamie McGonigle from Coleraine provides another exciting option for Crusaders supporters to look forward to, the forward having made his debut as a substitute in the 2-0 derby victory over Cliftonville at Solitude.

"Jamie provides another option for us up front. We've had Jordan Owens leading the line but Jamie will give us something different. He has that wee bit of pace to run in behind. The potential for the two of them up front is pretty appetising."

This Saturday Baxter's side will come up against a Larne outfit who lost to Ballymena last week after winning their opening two Premiership outings.

"Larne have a really good style of play. They like to get the ball and pass and play and move it around. Sometimes they play a bit of an awkward formation and make themselves difficult to play against," observed Coates.

"No matter who we play at Seaview we always fancy our chances of getting a result but we will need to be on the top of our game to do that.

"At some point of the season teams can have a bit of a wobble so it's a case of trying to get as many points on the board as you can to get yourself through that."