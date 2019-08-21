Europa League: Steven Gerrard expects Rangers' tie with Legia to 'go to the wire'

Defender Filip Helander (left) has been drafted in to Rangers' squad for the match in Warsaw

Rangers' Europa League play-off tie with Legia Warsaw will "go to the wire", according to manager Steven Gerrard.

The Ibrox side are in Poland for the first leg on Thursday night, followed by the return in Glasgow next week.

In the last round Rangers killed their tie against Danish side Midtjylland in the first leg with a 4-2 away win, but Gerrard does not expect a repeat.

"I don't think this tie will be decided tomorrow [Thursday]," Gerrard said.

"We think they are a good team. They are a big club and a big name in European football, a team that is not conceding many goals."

Rangers are looking to reach the group stage for the second consecutive year. In their qualifying campaign so far they have come through ties against St Joseph's of Gibraltar, Progres Niderkorn of Luxembourg, and Midtjylland in comfortable fashion.

Gerrard's side have been free-scoring this term, netting 30 times in nine competitive outings but Legia, who sit eighth in the Polish league after four games, have kept a clean sheets in their last five matches.

Gerrard believes his team might have to produce their best performance of the season to get a positive result.

"The key to us reaching the Europa League group stages is maintaining the positive start and the form we've produced so far. If anything we might need to go up a level to find the performance we want and need," the Rangers boss said.

Other than Greg Stewart, who has a calf problem, Rangers have no fitness concerns ahead of the match at the Polish Army stadium, and defender Filip Helander has been included in the squad in place of winger Brandon Barker.