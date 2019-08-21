Women's Premiership: Swifts beat Glens to go top as Blues move second

The Glens beat the Swifts in the League Cup final earlier this season

Sion Swifts replaced Glentoran at the top of the Women's Premiership table with a 4-0 victory over the east Belfast outfit.

Donna Kay Henry struck twice for the Strabane-based hosts while Kristen Desmond and Amy Carr were also on target.

Champions Linfield moved up to second, a point behind the Swifts having played a game less, by beating Crusaders 3-0.

Cliftonville defeated Derry City 3-1 in Wednesday's other Premiership match.

The McGuinness sisters were once again on target for Linfield with Blues captain Kirsty netting twice and younger sister Caitlin getting the other goal.

It is now 21 league strikes in 13 games for leading scorer Kirsty while it was a 10th league goal of the campaign for Caitlin.

Northern Ireland captain Marissa Callaghan twice found the net for the Reds at Solitude while Megan Moran also scored, with Rosie Cunningham registering for the visitors.