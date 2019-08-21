Coleraine announce plans to install new 4G pitch at the Showgrounds

Coleraine have won one and drawn two of their opening three games this season

Coleraine have announced plans to intall a new 4G pitch at the Showgrounds.

The Bannsiders hope to have the new surface, which is expected to cost £400,000, in place for the start of next season.

Coleraine will join Larne, Crusaders and Cliftonville as Irish Premiership clubs with an artificial pitch.

"We have always tried looking at how we can make the facilities better," said club chairman Colin McKendry.

"We have to try and raise the bar here as players can enjoy facilities on offer at other clubs such as Ballymena and Larne.

"At this stage we are speaking with our landlords, local authorities and looking at fundraising options to install a 4G surface for next season."

McKendry added: "The club will be setting up a completely separate fund, ably assisted by supporters' clubs, and the board will be actively looking to set up a committee overseeing that."

Coleraine welcomed manager Oran Kearney for a second spell in charge in July and he is in favour of the new synthetic surface.