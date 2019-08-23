Scottish Premiership team news, stats & selectors

After a two-week hiatus the Scottish Premiership returns with four games on Saturday and two on Sunday.

Rangers hit Hibernian for six in the last round of fixtures to stay neck and neck with Celtic at the top, while Kilmarnock prop up the table as the only club without a point so far.

Catch up with all the team news and stats for all six of this weekend's matches and choose your preferred XI.

Celtic and Rangers the only teams on maximum points after two games

Kilmarnock the only side without a point

Glenn Whelan in contention for Hearts debut

Hamilton Acad v Motherwell (Sat, 15:00)

Hamilton midfielder Blair Alston remains an injury doubt with a calf strain and left-back Brian Easton is suspended.

Motherwell welcome Jake Carroll back from a ban but Casper Sloth (thigh) is battling for fitness and Christy Manzinga (hamstring) is still awaiting a debut. A bug in the Motherwell camp has also hampered preparations.

Hamilton manager Brice Rice: "After the disappointment of getting beaten in extra time against Kilmarnock in the Cup, I mentioned to the players we've got a derby game to look forward to. Their spirits are good, I don't need to lift anyone."

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson: "It will be physical, it always is, and we've got people who are very much up for that as well. But also being brave means getting the ball down and playing."

Did you know? Hamilton have only won three of their last 14 Premiership matches against Motherwell (D4 L7); they had won four of their five previous before that.

Hibernian v St Johnstone (Sat, 15:00)

Darren McGregor joins Tom James on the sidelines for several weeks after suffering an abdominal injury last weekend, with Adam Jackson set to start in central defence as Ryan Porteous continues to build fitness. Stevie Mallan returns from suspension but Sean Mackie is banned following his red card at Ibrox. Friday signing Melker Hallberg last played in April.

St Johnstone continue without injured midfielders David Wotherspoon and Drey Wright.

Hibernian full-back Lewis Stevenson: "I've been surprised by the start St Johnstone have had because on paper they have a lot of exciting players and a good attacking threat."

St Johnstone manager Tommy Wright: "There's no doubt Hibs will be favourites, but we had a great result there last season and have done well there in recent seasons."

Did you know? St Johnstone have won three of their last four Premiership visits to Hibs (D1), winning at Easter Road in both of the last two campaigns.

Kilmarnock v Aberdeen (Sat, 15:00)

Finland defender Niko Hamalainen could make his Kilmarnock debut after signing on loan from QPR.

Aberdeen midfielder Lewis Ferguson returns from suspension and Connor McLennan is aiming to shake off a thigh strain but teenager Dean Campbell is facing a week or two on the sidelines.

Kilmarnock manager Angelo Alessio: "[Aberdeen striker] Sam Cosgrove is a good player, he's tall, strong, holds the ball up. A lot of teams want a strikers like this, so I'm not surprised a big club like Lazio are looking at him."

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes: "We were guilty of giving away another cheap goal last weekend but the players deserve credit for seeing out the win."

Did you know? Kilmarnock have only won one of their 21 league meetings with Derek McInnes' Aberdeen side (D2 L18) since April 2013.

Ross County v Livingston (Sat, 15:00)

Ross County midfielder Ross Draper is a doubt after suffering a recurrence of his knee injury, while forwards Lee Erwin (ankle) and Brian Graham (hamstring) definitely miss out.

Livingston could hand a debut to Jack Stobbs after the winger signed on loan from Sheffield Wednesday.

Ross County co-manager Stewart Kettlewell: "When you look at the success Livi had last season it's clear to see they have a belief and confidence within their group of players which we have to an extent too."

Livingston manager Gary Holt: "I'm delighted with the options now and I want to say a big thank you to the board."

Did you know? This will be the first ever Premiership meeting between Ross County and Livingston since the competition began in 1998.

St Mirren v Rangers (Sun, 12:15)

New signing Junior Morias goes straight into the St Mirren squad and captain Stephen McGinn returns after hamstring trouble.

Rangers forward Greg Stewart has recovered from a calf knock, while Greg Docherty, Jake Hastie and Brandon Barker come back into contention after being omitted from the squad that faced Legia Warsaw in Poland.

St Mirren manager Jim Goodwin: "Junior Morias has played at a decent level down in England. He's a very good footballer, technically good and physically very strong."

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard: "The warning signs are there for my players. Last season we played away at St Mirren and it took a flukey Daniel Candeias winner to settle the game. We'll have to be at our best."

Did you know? St Mirren have won two of their 24 league meetings with Rangers (D2 L20), although both came at home - 1-0 in October 2008 and 2-1 in December 2011.

Celtic v Hearts (Sun, 15:00)

Goalkeeper Fraser Forster will compete with Craig Gordon for a starting place after rejoining the champions on loan from Southampton. Hatem Abd Elhamed is bidding to return from an abdominal injury, while Tom Rogic is still working his way back from a knee injury.

Glenn Whelan could make his Hearts debut after playing 90 minutes for the reserves but John Souttar (ankle) and Steven Naismith (hamstring) are likely to miss out and Jamie Walker begins a long lay-off with a leg fracture.

Celtic manager Neil Lennon: "Hearts are always tough to beat, so we need to be on guard, recover from the European game and maintain our good start to the league."

Hearts manager Craig Levein: "Celtic have started the season, particularly in the league, in really good form. And I expect the Celtic of the two league games to turn up on Sunday."

Did you know? Hearts are without a win in their last nine league games (D2 L7), their poorest run in the Premiership since going 10 without victory between November 2013 and January 2014.