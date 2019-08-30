Dundee Utd v Dundee: Guess the derby starters from their previous clubs

Venue: Tannadice Date: Friday, 30 August Kick-off: 19:45 BST
Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland and follow live commentary on the BBC Sport Scotland website and app

United will be the hosts in the first Dundee derby since August 2017, and we've put together this quiz to whet your appetite.

Can you guess these likely starters at Tannadice based only on their previous clubs? You've got three minutes to identify all six...

