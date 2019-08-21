Pawel Cibicki: Leeds United forward joins ADO Den Haag on loan

Pawel Cibicki has made 10 appearances in all competitions for Leeds

Leeds United forward Pawel Cibicki has joined Eredivisie side ADO Den Haag on a season-long loan deal.

The 25-year-old Swede joined the Whites from Malmo in August 2017 but has not featured for the club since January 2018.

He spent time on loan with Norwegian side Molde and Swedish side Elfsborg last season.

Den Haag finished ninth in the Dutch top flight last season but have lost their first three games this term.

